KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI)

Research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

AGTI opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. Agiliti has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $17.08.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

