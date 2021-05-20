KeyCorp Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $275.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock opened at $212.54 on Thursday. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $196.70 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after buying an additional 448,585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.