KeyCorp Raises Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $152.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.69.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $144.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.01 and a 200-day moving average of $123.87. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $149.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,941 shares of company stock valued at $20,517,645. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $2,500,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

