Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $3.41 on Thursday, reaching $141.56. The stock had a trading volume of 31,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.96. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $155.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

