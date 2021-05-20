Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $37.04, but opened at $35.60. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $36.65, with a volume of 19,953 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KC. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth about $2,927,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.14.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

