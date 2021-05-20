Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.55

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.55 and last traded at $69.04, with a volume of 741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.96.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. G.Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Get Kirby alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.50.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $96,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,588.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,907 shares of company stock valued at $723,757. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,419,000 after purchasing an additional 376,614 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 37.7% in the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,297,000 after purchasing an additional 591,674 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 8.6% in the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,846,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,277,000 after purchasing an additional 146,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,510,000 after purchasing an additional 89,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,043,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,102,000 after purchasing an additional 284,297 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirby (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.