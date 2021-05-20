Klimatas Price Reaches $0.0082 on Top Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $5,958.29 and $464.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Klimatas has traded down 27.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 118.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001111 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

