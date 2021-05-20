Knights Group (LON:KGH) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH) in a report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Knights Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Knights Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 452.50 ($5.91).

KGH traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 428 ($5.59). The company had a trading volume of 41,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,089. The stock has a market cap of £353.56 million and a P/E ratio of -194.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 436.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 415.89. Knights Group has a 52 week low of GBX 338 ($4.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

