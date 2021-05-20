Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $149.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $155.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KOD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.86.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $81.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average of $130.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). Equities analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,169.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 108,411 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $1,292,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

