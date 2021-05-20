Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.04

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.04 and last traded at $45.43, with a volume of 42107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RDSMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $1.1771 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

