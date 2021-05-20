Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KKPNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke KPN currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Shares of KKPNY stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.2455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.