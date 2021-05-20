Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.700-3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,598. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.40.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kontoor Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.63.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

