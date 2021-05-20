Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 36,501 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 114.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,501 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 708.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $243,000.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.31. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.