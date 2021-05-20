Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 45 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 21,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,458,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. KDI Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 60,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

GOOG stock opened at $2,308.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,293.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,987.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.