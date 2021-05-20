Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROK opened at $258.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.60 and its 200 day moving average is $255.32. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.56 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,173.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $4,241,429 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.23.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

