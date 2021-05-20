Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,330 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $103.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.36. The firm has a market cap of $198.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

