Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 182.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,815 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

RDVY opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average is $42.77. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $49.73.

