Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.16 Million in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 137,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 32,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.00 and its 200-day moving average is $73.68. The company has a market cap of $129.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $87.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

