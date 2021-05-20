Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 187,605 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $3,986,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 40,470 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 225,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 39,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

NYSE:KMF opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

