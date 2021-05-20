Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 368 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.03.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $72.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.81.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

