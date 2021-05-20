Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 27.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,583 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CTXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $269,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,246,312.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,702 shares of company stock worth $4,378,181 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $115.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

