Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 9,635 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth $10,031,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PulteGroup by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,815,000 after buying an additional 254,251 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 31,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in PulteGroup by 2,009.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 217,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after buying an additional 207,602 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

