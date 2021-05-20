Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $133.55 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $88.68 and a 52-week high of $137.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

