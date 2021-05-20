Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Position in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 4.64% of Franklin FTSE India ETF worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of FLIN opened at $28.75 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.