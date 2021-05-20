Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 3,887 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,404 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock opened at $224.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.44, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.49. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $131.31 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.04.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.