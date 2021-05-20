Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 52,089 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 549,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.0% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $83,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after buying an additional 96,721 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 33,930 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $3,915,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $161.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $88.72 and a 52-week high of $165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

