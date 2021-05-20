Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Position Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,927,000 after purchasing an additional 211,541 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,639,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after purchasing an additional 394,865 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $27,027,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $26,325,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 412,076 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $1,668,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,634,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,078 shares of company stock worth $2,645,868 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Shares of KLIC opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $61.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

