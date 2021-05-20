L Brands (NYSE:LB) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

L Brands (NYSE:LB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LB traded down $3.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.10. The company had a trading volume of 209,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,579. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of -81.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.06 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29. L Brands has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $71.99.

Several research firms have issued reports on LB. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 over the last ninety days. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

