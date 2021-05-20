L Brands (NYSE:LB) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $82.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. L Brands traded as high as $71.90 and last traded at $71.40, with a volume of 18591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.48.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In related news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in L Brands during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.29.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

L Brands (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

