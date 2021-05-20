L Brands (NYSE:LB) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

L Brands (NYSE:LB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LB traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.57. 142,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,579. L Brands has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $71.99. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29.

Get L Brands alerts:

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.09.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.