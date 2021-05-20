Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Shares of NYSEMKT:LSF traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 44,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,292.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laird Superfood will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $261,657.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,881.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $134,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,614 shares of company stock valued at $731,113 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Laird Superfood by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Laird Superfood by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Laird Superfood by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 107,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Laird Superfood by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 58,361 shares during the period. Finally, Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in Laird Superfood during the 1st quarter worth $525,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

