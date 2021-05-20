Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.960-3.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Lamar Advertising from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of LAMR traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.15. The stock had a trading volume of 506,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $107.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

