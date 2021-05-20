Lantheus Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,827 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 932% compared to the average daily volume of 371 call options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

In other Lantheus news, insider Paul Blanchfield sold 4,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $74,722.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 5,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $96,413.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,148. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,291,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,829,000 after acquiring an additional 435,251 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Lantheus by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 453,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,988. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.28 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $24.26.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

