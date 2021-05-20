Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Down to $49.53

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.53, but opened at $48.25. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $48.38, with a volume of 4,160 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $629.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,715,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,159 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

