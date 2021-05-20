Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 8,550 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 117.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.02.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.