Larson Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 554 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $114.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.06. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $121.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

