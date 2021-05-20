Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1,808.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMA Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 248.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 7,028.6% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period.

ARKK opened at $102.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.64 and its 200-day moving average is $124.60. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

