Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 218 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock opened at $261.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.60 and a 200-day moving average of $255.83. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.11 and a one year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.