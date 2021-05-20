LATOKEN (LA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $186,750.00

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded up 232.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last week, LATOKEN has traded up 99.2% against the dollar. One LATOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $157.24 million and approximately $186,750.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00075178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00017725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $473.99 or 0.01184598 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00058260 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.23 or 0.09782437 BTC.

LATOKEN Coin Profile

LATOKEN (CRYPTO:LA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

LATOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

