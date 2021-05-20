Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sells $41,825.74 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $41,825.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,432.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.58, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

