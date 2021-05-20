Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 271 Shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF comprises 1.4% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.68% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHE. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SHE traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,097. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 52 week low of $67.86 and a 52 week high of $100.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.86.

