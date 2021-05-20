Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $229.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,085. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $153.06 and a 1 year high of $234.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

