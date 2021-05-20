LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 726,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,610 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $94,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,308,000 after buying an additional 156,506 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in LCI Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,732,000 after buying an additional 56,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LCI Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,225,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,895,000 after buying an additional 19,845 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after purchasing an additional 43,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,811,000 after purchasing an additional 252,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LCII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.60.

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $162,435.00. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at $37,545,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $1,897,763. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LCII opened at $137.02 on Thursday. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $91.16 and a 12 month high of $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.31.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

