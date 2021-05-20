Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Raised to $210.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LEA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lear from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.46.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $183.66 on Wednesday. Lear has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $196.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.99 and its 200-day moving average is $165.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.35, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lear will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,114 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 573.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 24,338 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Lear by 8.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Lear by 326.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 109.4% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth $445,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

