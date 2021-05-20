LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Upgraded to Buy by Commerzbank

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

LEGIF stock opened at $141.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.41 and its 200-day moving average is $141.70. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of $117.25 and a 1 year high of $149.05.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

