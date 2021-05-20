Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $76.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $77.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

