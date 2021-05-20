Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,437,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,398,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $172.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $99.28 and a 52 week high of $178.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.69.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

