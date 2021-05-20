Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $546,000 Investment in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $76.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.71. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $42.19 and a 12 month high of $115.15.

