Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYF opened at $80.73 on Thursday. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $83.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.59.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

