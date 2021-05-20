Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Sells 7,050 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 97,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 174,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

